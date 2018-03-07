​According to Duncan Castles, Barcelona have so far been unable to persuade the former Lyon defender to remain at the Camp Nou, and are especially struggling at agreeing personal terms with him.

​Currently on €4 million, the 24-year-old’s representatives have been asking for as much as

9m!

Though he has played very well, Barcelona won’t be able to officially offer him a new deal until the start of next season because of Financial Fair Play concerns.



The Catalans have spent over

260m on the likes of Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele, and need to reach a gentlemen’s agreement with the 24-year-old now, in order to persuade him to wait until the start of next season to sign his new deal.

He currently has a

60m release clause, one which United are hoping to make the most of. Here is what Castles has to say:

“Barcelona are stalling on meeting the personal terms demanded by Samuel Umtiti, the France international defender targeted by Manchester United as a close-season reinforcement.

“Umtiti’s current contract includes a €60million release clause well within the budget of the English Premier League club.

“It is understood that United have approached Umtiti to assess the Frenchman’s interest in exchanging Camp Nou for Old Trafford.”