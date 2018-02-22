Report: Barca, Man Utd target assures transfer by turning down renewal
13 March at 10:00Barcelona have all-but secured the signing of Antoine Griezmann, with the French striker turning down a new contract with Atletico Madrid, Le 10 Sport reports.
The 26-year-old has his heart set on a move to Barca and even an attempt from his current side to offer him new terms hasn't changed his mind. The Catalan club now only need to meet his €100 million release clause to make a move happen this summer, and the report claims that the player and club have already agreed to a deal.
The striker has suffered through a disappointing season which saw his club crash out of the Champions League at the hands of Roma and Chelsea. Furthermore, he became the center of a firestorm when he posted a picture of himself wearing an offensive blackface basketball costume.
In addition to Barcelona, Manchester United were also said to be chasing his services recently. However, it looks like he’ll be teaming up with Messi next season.
