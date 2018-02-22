Report: Barcelona consider summer swoop for Bayern Munich and Juventus target
18 April at 13:50According to the latest reports from British newspaper the Daily Mail, Barcelona have joined the race to sign Manchester United forward Anthony Martial, who is deemed surplus to requirements by manager José Mourinho.
Bayern Munich and Juventus have both been linked with a move to rescue the Frenchman from his Old Trafford nightmare during this summer’s transfer window, though it now seems they will face competition from La Blaugrana.
Indeed, the DM report suggests that president Josep Maria Bartomeu would be willing to part with around €70 million in order to land the 22-year-old, formerly of Ligue 1 sides Lyon and Monaco.
It does of course remain to be seen whether their interest will materialise into a concrete bid, and where the player would fit into coach Ernesto Valverde’s plans given the fact he already has a plethora of attacking options at his disposal.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
