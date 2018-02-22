Report: Barcelona eye Arsenal and Spurs target as Umtiti replacement
30 March at 14:00Don Balon reports that Spanish giants FC Barcelona are monitoring the situation of Toulouse defender Issa Diop, as they look to replace Samuel Umtiti.
The 21-year-old Diop has emerged as one of Ligue 1's most reliable defenders over the last two seasons at the club. He has impressed this season too for his side, appearing 26 times in the league. He has scored twice this season, playing at centre-back.
Don Balon report that while Barcelona are convinced that Samuel Umtiti will leave Barcelona in the upcoming summer transfer window due a contractual stand-off, the Catalan side have joined the race to sign Diop and are monitoring the Frenchman's situation.
It is said that Diop is one of those potential candidates that Barcelona are looking at in an attempt to replace Umtiti and could make a move to sign him in the upcoming summer window. The player's contract at Toulouse runs out in 2020 and he has already drawn links with Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments