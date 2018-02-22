Report: Barcelona open talks to sign Ajax starlets

La Liga giants Barcelona have opened talks to sign Ajax starlets Frenkie De Jong and Matthijs de Ligt, Mundo Deportivo understands.



The 18-year-old Ligt is already the Ajax club captain and has now become a regular for the Dutch national side too. De Jong, currently 20, has impressed this season for the Amsterdam based club, having appeared 22 times in all competitions, racking up a tally of seven assists this campaign.



Mundo Deportivo report that already made moves to know about their willingness to join the club and to seek information to know as to which other clubs are after the Ajax duo.



De Jong is a Tottenham target, with Borussia Dortmund too having drawn links with him. Along with De Ligt, Robert Fernandez and Pep Segura see De Jong as a future Barcelona player.



Just like what went down in the cases of Yerry Mina and Arthur, Barcelona are looking to be in talks with the duo early in order to increase the chances of signing them.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)