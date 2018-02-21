Report: Barcelona preparing a mini summer revolution
21 February at 13:30As the legendary Johan Cruyff once said: “A serious team has already identified, if not signed, its transfer targets by February.” Indeed, it seems Barcelona are taking a leaf out of their former manager’s book. Blaugrana directors are already hard at work on several fronts, looking to prepare next season’s squad well in advance.
Technical secretary Robert Fernández is currently in Porto Alegre, looking to finalise a deal with Grêmio to bring 21-year-old midfielder Arthur to Camp Nou. Manchester United are also interested, so the Catalan club is looking to act quickly.
Meanwhile, José Mari Bakero was in the Netherlands at the weekend on a scouting mission at Ajax’s match against PEC Zwolle. He watched the likes of Matthijs de Ligt, Frenkie de Jong, Donny van de Beek and Justin Kluivert with a view to signing them in the future. Who knows, one or two of them may even be snapped up within the coming months.
B team left-back Juan Miranda is expected to step up to the first team before long, should he continue to develop at his current rate, while the likes of Lucas Digne and Jasper Cillessen will stay at the club for at least another season. However, Denis Suárez, André Gomes and Aleix Vidal are all likely to leave in the summer, which would free up funds to pursue the likes of de Jong, who has already earned comparisons with the great Frank Rijkaard.
(Mundo Deportivo)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
