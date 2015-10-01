Report: Barcelona pulled out of Seri deal, didn't make offer
26 August at 12:25Barcelona’s failure to land Jean-Michael Seri is their fault, if the latest reports from RMC Sport are accurate (and they generally are).
The Blaugrana were reported to be ready to spend €40 million for Jean-Michael Seri, who is seen as a long-term replacement for Andres Iniesta, only for the Catalans to never make the offer, something which Nice were expecting.
President Jean-Pierre Riviere shed some light on the situation.
“We are accustomed to keeping our promises,” Riviere had revealed. “This is not a problem with Nice’s negotiation stance.
“I’m frustrated for him, because he’s a very likeable young man, and he’s very disappointed by the situation, something I can understand”.
Barcelona were initially ready to spend over €30 million (plus bonuses) the for the clever passing midfielder, but Riviere was asking for €50m. Then again, Barcelona’s attempt to find a middle ground around the €40m mark seemed to work… only for the offer to never be made.
