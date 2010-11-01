Report: Barcelona scouting no less than four Ajax starlets
19 February at 18:30According to Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf, Barcelona director José Mari Bakero was present at Ajax’s 1-0 win over PEC Zwolle at the weekend. The win put the Amsterdam giants just five points behind Eredivisie leaders PSV Eindhoven, but that is immaterial as far as Bakero is concerned.
In fact, he was there to keep a close eye on four of de Godenzonen’s most talented players, each of whom the Blaugrana are interested in signing: Matthijs de Ligt, Frenkie de Jong, Donny van de Beek and Justin Kluivert.
All four are regarded as being among the most exciting youngsters in world football at the moment, with some critics already suggesting Justin could be an even better player than his father, Patrick, who also played for Barcelona during his career.
Meanwhile, despite being just 20 years old, de Jong has established a glowing reputation for his ability to play to a very high standard in several positions across the pitch, while de Ligt is undoubtedly one of the best young central defenders in the game just now.
(De Telegraaf)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
