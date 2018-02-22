Report: Barcelona set to pursue interest in Brazilian forward
23 March at 15:10According to the latest reports from Spanish newspaper Sport, Barcelona have identified Vasco da Gama forward Paulinho as a key transfer target as they look to build a squad capable of winning titles for many years to come.
The 17-year-old has already grabbed many headlines in his homeland after becoming the youngest player ever to score for the Carioca side, beating a record which was previously held by current Blaugrana midfielder Philippe Coutinho.
Indeed, he was voted as Revelation of the Season last year ahead of players such as Arthur and Vinícius Júnior, who have already agreed on switches to Barça and Real Madrid over the course of the next 12 months.
Despite his robust physical appearance, the Rio de Janeiro native has fantastic technical ability and is a very powerful runner. He is an excellent penalty box striker with a great eye for goal.
Though he is still only a youngster, he has already established himself as a very important player for Vasco, for whom he has scored three goals and contributed two assists. His release clause stands at €30 million, which could well prove tempting for one of Europe’s biggest clubs this summer.
(Sport)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
