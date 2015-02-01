Revealed: Barcelona offered Dembele to Man Utd and Chelsea
02 February at 15:05Reports from Don Balon suggest that Barcelona can look to sell Ousmane Dembele leave this summer, with the player being offered to Chelsea, Manchester United and Atletico Madrid.
The 20-year-old Dembele arrived at the Nou Camp from Borussia Dortmund this past summer for a record-breaking fee of 140 million euros including bonuses. The French though, has struggled with injuries this season. He suffered a long-term hamstring injury early in the season and it has now relapsed and the forward will now be out for about three to four weeks.
Don Balon say that Barcelona are already losing patience with the youngster after he has thus far, failed to impose himself in the first-team. The Catalans could be willing to offload Dembele in the coming summer and they could offer him to the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United and Atletico Madrid.
His sale would also be made to make room for Antoine Griezmann, who has drawn strong links with the club in the past few months.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
