Report: Barcelona to offer Spurs and Juventus target in exchange for Bayern star
07 April at 18:30Spanish giants FC Barcelona are willing to hand Juventus and Spurs target Andre Gomes in a swap deal to sign Bayern Munich's David Alaba, Don Balon reports.
The 24-year-old Gomes joined Barcelona from Valencia in the summer of 2016 for a big fee, but has failed to settle in at the club. Even this season, the Portuguese star has endured a tough time. He has appeared 14 times in the La Liga this season, out of which only four have been starts.
Don Balon report that the Catalans are willing to offer Gomes to Bayern Munich in an attempt to sign left-back David Alaba.
Gomes has always attracted interest from big clubs across Europe, as Juventus and Tottenham have drawn strong links with the midfielder already in the past. As far as Alaba is concerned, the Austrian full back has a contract at the club till the summer of 2021.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
