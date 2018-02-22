Report: Liverpool and Juve target can stay at Cagliari for another season
07 April at 13:55According to reports from Premium, Cagliari star Nicolo Barella could stay at the club for another season.
The 21-year-old Barella has emerged as one of the Serie A's best young players over the last two seasons and his performances have attracted interest from a host of big clubs. This season, the midfielder has appeared 27 times in the the league, having scored six times and assisting once.
Premium Sport can report that the possibility of Barella staying at the club for another season still lurks.
All that despite the interest of clubs like Roma, AC Milan and Inter and while he still is the club's most important player, interest from the nerazzurri has slowed in the last few weeks and that is making it look as if Barella can indeed stay at Cagliari for another season.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
