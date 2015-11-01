Michy Batshuayi doesn’t want to be a part of a swap for Swansea’s Fernando Llorente, according to the latest reports.

The Chelsea striker has only played 81 minutes of Premier League action so far, scoring a key goal against Watford early on in the season, and one of Chelsea’s four against Peterborough in this weekend’s 4-1 FA Cup win.

Diego Costa’s 14 goals and his penchant for decisive strikes have kept Batshuayi on the bench so far, despite his €39 million pricetag.

Llorente, for his part, would be reunited with Antonio Conte, under whose tutelage he netted 16 goals in the 2013-2014 Serie A season.

This was confirmed by Sky Sports pundit Guillem Balague:

Another good reason why Conte want Llorente at CFC. So he can play him sometimes next to Costa in the 3-5-2 he used so effectively at Juve — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) January 9, 2017

Llorente has netted six Premier League goals for Swansea this season, though his hasn’t helped the Welsh side’s plight, as the Swans still languish in last place.

that he wants to go to West Ham instead, and not go to Swansea on loan in exchange for Llorente, as the Telegraph have recently reported.