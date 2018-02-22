Report: Bayern contact Mauricio Pochettino
24 March at 10:00Reports from German outlet BILD suggest that Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich have approached Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino about a move to Bavaria.
Jupp Heynckes' side are currently at the top of the Bundesliga table, 17 points clear of second placed Borussia Dortmund. The club sacked Carlo Ancelotti after a 3-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain earlier this season and brought in former boss Heynckes, who is currently the interim charge of affairs.
German outlet BILD understand that Bayern see Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino as the ideal replacement for Heycknes, who will be replaced for next season. It goes onto suggest that the club's sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has already initiated contact with Pochettino over a possible move to Bavaria.
Per the report, Salihamidzic has proposed Pochettino's name to Uli Hoeness Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and it was after it that contact with the Tottenham boss was made.
A move to Bayern though, appears unlikely though. With the manager appearing to building a long term project and with his deal at Spurs ends in 2021, Daniel Levy will not let him leave.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
