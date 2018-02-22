Report: Bayern Munich has contacted Spurs' Pochettino

Bayern Munich have contacted Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino with an eye to the Argentine succeeding Jupp Heynckes, Dietmar Hamann has claimed.



His success in London since 2014 has not gone unnoticed, with Real Madrid among the sides linked with the manager should he leave his current employers.



According to Hamann, however, Bayern are keen to turn to Pochettino if Heynckes decided to end his interim term at the Allianz Arena at the end of the season.



"I know Bayern have been in contact with Pochettino and that he was an option - and might still be," the former Liverpool and Germany midfielder explained to Sky.



"Some say the Bayern coach should be a German, it might be one area of importance, but not the only one.



"Even Pep [Guardiola] was not perfect. It is about picking the best coach possible.



"For me, that man is Pochettino."