Bayern Munich join race to sign Juventus and Liverpool target
22 March at 17:45According to the latest reports from German sports magazine Kicker, Bayern Munich have identified 1. FC Köln left-back Jonas Hector as one of their main targets ahead of this summer’s transfer window.
The reigning Bundesliga champions are in the process of identifying potential replacements for David Alaba, who has been linked with a move to Barcelona at the end of the campaign.
However, it will not be easy to lure Hector to Allianz Arena given the fact Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has not given up hope of luring him to Anfield before the start of next season.
Meanwhile, Juventus directors Beppe Marotta and Fabio Paratici see him as an alternative option should they fail in their pursuit of Matteo Darmian, who is wanted by Napoli and Roma too.
FCB sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić has already been in contact with the 27-year-old in an attempt to lure him to Bavaria, though he could be tempted by the guarantee of more regular first team football elsewhere.
