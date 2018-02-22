Report: Bayern Munich set sights on Spurs and Arsenal target
26 February at 13:40According to the latest reports from German magazine Sport Bild, Bayern Munich have identified Bordeaux winger Malcom as one of their prime targets ahead of this summer’s transfer window.
Indeed, reports suggest the Bavarians have already made contact with members of the Brazilian star’s entourage. Sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić will be well aware of the fact he faces stiff competition in his pursuit of the 21-year-old, as Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur were both linked with him throughout January.
The fact FCB representatives have already begun the process of negotiating with people close to the former Corinthians starlet shows how determined they are to add him to their squad.
It is no secret that Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has tasked Salihamidžić with rejuvenating what is, in many respects, an ageing squad at the Allianz Arena. The likes of Arjen Robben and Franck Ribéry are coming to the end of their respective careers, so it is essential that the club has a succession plan in place.
(Sport Bild)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
