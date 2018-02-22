Report: Bayern to sign James Rodriguez on permanet deal
02 April at 17:15Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are reportedly willing to hand Real Madrid a fee in the region of 42 million euros in an attempt to sign James Rodriguez, reports Marca.
The 26-year-old James Rodriguez joined Bayern Munich on a two-year long loan deal from Real Madrid after he had fallen out of favor at the Santiago Bernabeu. Since arriving at Bavaria, Rodriguez has found his touch back. In 18 appearances, he has scored five times, assiting nine times on the way.
Reports from Spanish daily Marca suggest that Bayern have informed Real Madrid that they will go ahead with activating the purchase option for James and will offer them the 42 million euros fee for the signing of the Colombian.
The Los Blancos shipped the former Monaco man out to Bayern on a two-year loan that costed Bayern 13 million euros and while Bayern still have a year left to make a decision, they are exercising the decision to sign the player on a permanent basis this summer itself.
It is believed that James has started feeling comfortable at the Allianz Arena and has started learning German too.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
