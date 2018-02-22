In fact, in recent days, Dortmund presented an offer to the Italian manager, valued at almost €4m per season, plus the possibility of taking his staff with him. The German club would also have to pay €8m to Napoli in order to sign Sarri, relating to the release clause in the manager's current contract.

Sarri reportedly showed interest in the offer, not rejecting it straight away. However, as long as Chelsea is in the picture, it complicates things. Sarri's agent, Alessandro Pellegrini, has now negotiated with the English side for about five months. Pellegrini is dealing with Chelsea's international intermediary, Ramadani. The Blues remain in pole position for Sarri, however, they are not the only ones who have put Sarri on the top of their wish list. For now, Conte's future in Premier League is doubtful.