Report: Brazilian starlet to snub Man Utd and Chelsea in favour of Barcelona move
28 January at 13:25Barcelona have opened talks with Brazilian starlet Arthur Henrique Ramos de Oliveira Melo, 21, commonly known as Arthur.
The Brazilian starlet has reportedly agreed to move to Barcelona and according to Catalan paper Mundo Deportivo, he has already told chiefs of the La Liga giants that he prefers a move to the Camp Nou rather than a transfer in England where both Chelsea and Manchester United are interested in welcoming his services.
As we mentioned before, Mundo Deportivo believes Arthur has already reached an agreement with the blaugrana hierarchy.
Barcelona chief André Cury is now in Brazil where he is expected to meet his Gremio counterparts in the coming days.
Mundo reports talks with Gremio have not begun yet. Barcelona would sign the player for € 25 million but Arthur has a € 50 million release clause included in his contract.
Said that, Barcelona want to finalize a deal now and keep the player on loan at Gremio till the end of the season as they have already filled their three spots for non-Eu players.
