Report: Bruno Peres refuses to leave Roma
30 January at 14:05It appears that Bruno Peres does not want to leave Roma and is refusing to sanction a move to Genoa. Per La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Brazilian right-back is holding up a deal that would send him south in return for the services of Diego Laxalt.
Both Roma sporting director Monchi and his counterpart from Genoa, Giorgio Perinetti, have spent much of Tuesday in a hotel negotiating the swap deal, which would’ve seen each club acquire the players on loan.
Bruno Peres was linked earlier this month with moves to Portugal and Turkey. However, he made it clear that he wanted to remain in Italy. However, it’s unclear why he’s now refusing the move he said he’d sanction.
