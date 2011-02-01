Report: Buffon admits he wants to play for two more seasons
30 January at 11:20Gigi Buffo may not retire at the end of the season. The 40-year-old has recently revealed that he may decide not to hang his boots once the current season comes to an end.
Talking to Repubblica last week, Buffon revealed: “I’ll soon meet president Agnelli and I’ll talk to him about what to do. I love this club and I want to know what they want from me. I want to be an important for this club and I need to understand how. I’d like to continue my career but I have to find a solution with the club. I want to build something with them, something shared. I don’t want to be a problem for Juventus and my teammates. I wouldn’t accept to play for any other club: Juve or nothing.”
Now, according to Tuttosport, the player has confirmed to his closest friends that he does not want to retire and that he would be ready to play for two more seasons.
“I still want to play for two more seasons”, Buffon reportedly said.
“I’d really like to be on the pitch next year”.
