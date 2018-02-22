Report: Chelsea and United to go head to head for Alderweireld
31 March at 13:20Premier League duo Chelsea and Manchester United are looking to sign Tottenham superstar Toby Alderweireld, Daily Mirror understands.
Since his arrival from Atletico Madrid at Spurs, Alderweireld has emerged one of the best defenders in the world and not just in the league. Injury problems have hindered his progress this season and the Belgian has made only ten appearances in the Premier League this season.
The Daily Mirror understand that United and Chelsea are set to go head in the race to sign the defender, whose contract at Spurs runs out in the summer of 2019.
Rumors have been rife about his exit from the Premier League giants and with Mauricio Pochettino not handing him time on the pitch and refusing to label him as a 'first-choice' player at the club. While Barcelona are also after him, United and Chelsea will go right into signing the defender.
Kaustubh Pandey
