Report: Chelsea give up on Milan's midfield target
02 August at 19:47AC Milan have been very active so far this summer as they acquired ten new players (Donnarumma, Conti, Musacchio, Bonucci, Ricardo Rodriguez, Kessie, Biglia, Calhanoglu, Borini, André Silva) and there is still a month to go until the deadline. Fassone and Mirabelli did state that they aren't done yet as Milan are also looking for a new striker and perhaps even another midfielder.
The rossoneri club have been after Renato Sanches for some time now as Mirabelli likes the Bayern player a lot. Chelsea were also said to be interested in him but it now seems according to Italian reports (via FootballItalia), that Antonio Conte's club are backing off since they prefer Danny Drinkwater. Bayern have recently said that they would only let him leave on loan but it now remains to be seen if Milan can convince them to add an option to buy in his future potential contract. With Chelsea seemingly out of the race, Milan are now in pole position for the Portuguese starlet.
