Thibaut Courtois is angling for a move away from Chelsea,

According to AS, the Belgian international is ready to quit the Pensioners in order to force a move to Madrid.

The Merengues want another goalkeeper, owner Florentino Perez not being convinced by incumbent Keylor Navas.

The shot stopper recently said that

The Galacticos are in big trouble this season, presaging what looks to be a rebuild.

Courtois is a former Atletico Madrid star, and his two children are being raised in Madrid, facilitating an eventual move back to his former home.

"everyone knows that Spain attracts me a lot, if it is not today, maybe in a few years". His deal expires next summer. The 25-year-old is considered to be one of the best goalkeepers in the world, and Real’s courtship of Kepa Arrizabalaga is not supposed to exclude a move for either Courtois or David De Gea.