Report: Chelsea goalkeeper to force move to Real Madrid
28 December at 13:15Thibaut Courtois is angling for a move away from Chelsea, according to the latest reports from Spain.
According to AS, the Belgian international is ready to quit the Pensioners in order to force a move to Madrid.
The Merengues want another goalkeeper, owner Florentino Perez not being convinced by incumbent Keylor Navas.
The shot stopper recently said that "everyone knows that Spain attracts me a lot, if it is not today, maybe in a few years". His deal expires next summer. The 25-year-old is considered to be one of the best goalkeepers in the world, and Real’s courtship of Kepa Arrizabalaga is not supposed to exclude a move for either Courtois or David De Gea.
The Galacticos are in big trouble this season, presaging what looks to be a rebuild.
Courtois is a former Atletico Madrid star, and his two children are being raised in Madrid, facilitating an eventual move back to his former home.
