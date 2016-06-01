Report: Chelsea have have their eyes on a Tottenham defender, the latest
20 August at 19:40Antonio Conte's Chelsea faced Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham earlier today as the Blues came away with a 2-1 win (thanks to a Marcos Alonso double). It is not a secret that Antonio Conte wants a few more signings as Chelsea have been looking to add a new defender to their roster. According to the Sunday Times (Via the Sun), Chelsea have seemingly asked informations on Tottenham's Toby Alderweireld as they have their eyes on him. Talks are slow but ongoing as he might be a solid option for Chelsea. Conte's club would surely offer him a hefty salary increase as Alderweireld might be tempted to joining Chelsea.
The Belgium international appeared in 31 games last season for Tottenham as he scored a goal on the season. He currently has 67 caps with the Belgium national team and has gained a lot of experience over the past seasons. Time will tell but Chelsea have their eyes on the 28 year old defender...
