Antonio Conte's Chelsea faced Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham earlier today as the Blues came away with a 2-1 win (thanks to a Marcos Alonso double). It is not a secret that Antonio Conte wants a few more signings as Chelsea have been looking to add a new defender to their roster. According to the Sunday Times (Via the Sun) , Chelsea have seemingly asked informations on Tottenham's Toby Alderweireld as they have their eyes on him. Talks are slow but ongoing as he might be a solid option for Chelsea. Conte's club would surely offer him a hefty salary increase as Alderweireld might be tempted to joining Chelsea.The Belgium international appeared in 31 games last season for Tottenham as he scored a goal on the season. He currently has 67 caps with the Belgium national team and has gained a lot of experience over the past seasons. Time will tell but Chelsea have their eyes on the 28 year old defender...