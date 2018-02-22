Report: Chelsea join Man Utd in race to sign Barcelona defender
10 March at 21:20According to the latest reports from the Daily Express, Chelsea are interested in luring Barcelona central defender Samuel Umtiti to Stamford Bridge during this summer’s transfer window.
The British tabloid believes the Blues are willing to make a huge economic sacrifice in order to sign the French international, who is under contract with La Blaugrana until June 2021.
However, the West London club will face competition from Manchester United, whose manager José Mourinho has identified the former Lyon stopper as a prime target ahead of next season.
That said, the Portuguese coach has already begun sounding out alternative options should he miss out on Umtiti and has set his sights on Borussia Dortmund’s Sokratis Papastathopoulos.
Indeed, the former AEK Athens and AC Milan man’s contract is due to expire at the end of next season. BVB could therefore be tempted to cash in on him so that they avoid the possibility of losing him for nothing.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
