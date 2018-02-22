Report: Chelsea join PSG and Real Madrid in race to sign AC Milan goalkeeper
24 February at 15:20According to the latest reports from Spanish sports newspaper AS, Premier League giants Chelsea have joined Paris Saint-Germain in the race to sign AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.
The 18-year-old has been persistently linked with a move away from San Siro, given the ongoing feud between his agent Mino Raiola and Rossoneri technical director Massimiliano Mirabelli.
Indeed, PSG appear to be the most likely destination should he leave this summer, as club officials remain unconvinced by the ability of both Alphonse Areola and Kevin Trapp.
Meanwhile, Los Blancos could play a vital role in determining whether or not the Blues pursue their interest in Donnarumma, given the fact they are interested in luring Thibaut Courtois back to the Spanish capital.
The Diavolo have repeatedly stated that Donnarumma is not for sale, though it is believed they would be open to negotiating this stance should a significant offer arrive over the course of the summer.
(AS)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
