Report: Chelsea lead Liverpool and Arsenal in race for Napoli star defender

Three top English clubs have their sights set on one of Serie A’s best defenders and are ready to take action to bring Kalidou Koulibaly to the Premier League.



According to Corriere dello Sport, interested clubs include Liverpool, Arsenal, and Chelsea, and it is the blues of London who lead the chase to acquire the Napoli defender. However, such a task will not be easy as Napoli appear ready to do whatever is necessary to keep the 26-year-old.



Koulibaly joined Napoli in the summer of 2014 and is on contract until 2021. He has appeared in 39 matches this season across all competitions, adding four goals and an assist to his strong defensive play that has helped Napoli conceded the second-fewest goals in the league. His current market value sits at about €45 million.

