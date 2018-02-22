Report: Chelsea lead race to sign ‘Mourinho reject’ from Man Utd
20 March at 16:10According to the latest reports from the Daily Mail, Chelsea are favourites to sign Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw this summer’s transfer window.
The England international does not enjoy a good relationship with Red Devils manager José Mourinho, as demonstrated by the Portuguese’s recent public criticism of his performances.
Should Mourinho remain in charge at Old Trafford next season, it is highly unlikely the former Southampton starlet will hang around and accept more condemnation from his boss.
Shaw was indeed a fan of the Stamford Bridge club as a boy, and so joining the Blues could prove to be an ideal tonic for him after a challenging few years in Manchester.
That said, it is hard to envisage him getting much playing time in West London considering the fact Antonio Conte already has the likes of Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri at his disposal. Of course, the Italian’s position is far from certain and so the situation could change over the course of the next few months.
(Daily Mail)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
