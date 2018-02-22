Report: Chelsea name Morata price-tag as Blues pounce on Cavani

Premier League giants Chelsea have named their price for striker Alvaro Morata, as Juventus look to make a move for their former striker, reports from Tuttosport suggest.



The 25-year-old Morata joined Chelsea from Real Madrid this past summer for a fee in the region of 60 million pounds but has failed to settle in since then. The Spaniard has not nailed down a spot for himself in the first team. He has appeared 29 times in the Premier League, out of which 23 have been starts, scoring 11 times and assisting six times.



Reports from Tuttosport say that Chelsea do not consider Morata to be non-transferrable and want 60 million euros(52 million pounds) in order to let go of the striker's services, with Juventus retaining an interest in him.



While Chelsea are eyeing a move for Edinson Cavani to replace Morata, Beppe Marotta is trying to do something similar to what happened with Douglas Costa to Morata's deal. The idea is to sign him on an initial two-year long loan deal for a 15 million euros fee and then sign him for 45 million euros.



Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich too are after Morata, but the player seems to prefer a move back to Italy.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)