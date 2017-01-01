Report: Chelsea open talks with Luis Enrique
07 February at 10:30Chelsea are reported to have opened talks with former Barcelona manager Luis Enrique, Catalan paper Sport reports.
Chelsea have reportedly decided to open talks with the Spanish manager who is likely to take over at the Stamford Bridge before the end of the season.
Chiefs of the Premier League giants, in fact, are extremely disappointed with the team’s results and are planning to sack Conte before the end of the current campaign.
Luis Enrique is reported to have been offered the Chelsea job for the next two campaigns and for the remainder of the season.
Conte’s pay-off, however, is reported to be in the region of € 30 million and the contract of the Italian tactician expires at the end of the season.
This morning’s reports in Italy confirm Conte is on the brink and claim Inter, AC Milan and Italy national team are waiting to know the future of the former Juventus boss who will leave London at the end of the season. Or, maybe, earlier.
