Report: Chelsea prepare €100m bid for Napoli ‘hero’
25 April at 14:00According to the latest reports from Sportitalia, Chelsea are set to ramp up their interest in signing Napoli central defender Kalidou Koulibaly ahead of this summer’s transfer window.
The Blues are looking to strengthen their squad in several key positions come the end of the season, having endured a disappointing second campaign under Antonio Conte.
Since Maurizio Sarri took charge of the Partenopei, the Senegalese stopper’s performances have improved almost beyond recognition, especially from a technical point of view.
Indeed, key figures within the Stamford Bridge hierarchy believe that the former Metz and Genk prospect is one of the best defenders in the world and are therefore prepared to pay a fee in the region of €100 million to secure his services.
Koulibaly’s new contract will not include any release clause, which means Vesuviani president Aurelio De Laurentiis can set his own asking price as and when the Premier League giants pursue their interest in the player.
