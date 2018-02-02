Reports from Gazzetta dello Sport suggest that Premier League giants Chelsea are willing to pay Maurizio Sarri’s release clause in the hope to replace Antonio Conte with the Napoli boss.

Chelsea’s 3-0 loss to Bournemouth in the Premier League recently only compounded the pressure on him and rumors have been strife about his impending exit from Stamford Bridge. Chelsea are currently fourth in the Premier League, 18 points behind league-leaders Manchester City and only two points ahead fifth-placed Tottenham.

Gazzetta believe that while Chelsea do want Luis Enrique as well, they will be willing to pay off the 8 million euros release clause of Napoli manager Maurizio Sarri, who has also been linked with a switch to AC Milan recently. It also says it is very likely that Antonio Conte leave the post at the end of the season and that will leave Chelsea looking for potential replacements.

Sarri’s release clause has become valid since yesterday and will be valid till the 31st of May, but Napoli chairman Aurelio de Laurentiis is aware of interest from Chelsea. In a recent interview, he will have a meeting with Sarri on the 9th of February and will discuss his future. He said: “The clause? I would immediately remove it.”

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)