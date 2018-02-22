Report: Chelsea resume interest in departing Juve defender

Chelsea are reported to have resumed their interest for versatile Juventus defender Kwadwo Asamoah. The contract of the Ghana International expires at the end of the season and both AC Milan and Inter are being linked with signing the player as a free agent in the summer.



According to Tuttosport, Chelsea are not in pole to sign Asamoah as the player is in advanced talks with Inter.



The player’s agent Federico Pastorello (the same of Antonio Conte) talked about the player’s future yesterday: “Inter are in pole position in signing Asamoah. Milan are also in the race for his signature. Soon, his future will be decided”, Pastorello said.



Now, Chelsea seem to be trying to hijack the Italians’ bid to sign Asamoah who will be free to leave any other club for nothing as soon as the current campaign ends.



The former Udinese star can already signed a contract with his next club.