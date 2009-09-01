Report: Chelsea shortlist to replace Conte revealed

Chelsea and Arsenal could both offer Luis Enrique a chance to move to the Premier League at the end of the season. The former Barcelona manager is being linked with both jobs but according to Mundo Deportivo the Blues are in pole position to secure the manager’s services at the end of the season.



Antonio Conte, in fact, will be sacked by Chelsea in the summer and the Blues have identified Luis Enrique as the no.1 replacement for the Italian tactician who is expected to return to Italy in the summer.



​Arsenal chiefs are still discussing the future of Wenger, whilst Chelsea already know Conte will be leaving London in the summer.



​According to reports in Spain, Luis Enrique is the leading candidate to replace Conte in South West London at the end of the season.



Max Allegri and Carlo Ancelotti are also being shortlisted but Luis Enrique is now in pole

to take over at the Stamford Bridge at the end of the season.

