Report: Chelsea star doesn't want Real Madrid move
09 March at 16:55Eden Hazard doesn’t want to leave Chelsea for Real Madrid in the summer, the Standard’s Simon Johnson writes.
Recent speculation had indicated that the Merengues (who beat Napoli 3-1 two days ago to qualify for the Champions League quarter-finals) were secretly negotiating with the Diables Rouges superstar.
Another article had Real offering Karim Benzema to Chelsea and cash in exchange for the 26-year-old, who has scored eleven Premier League goals this season.
The Standard claims that the opposite is true, something which Hazard hinted at earlier during the current campaign, when he said that he would only leave after winning a title with Chelsea.
The suspicion is that he meant the Champions League, too.
“If I ever leave, it’ll be after winning a championship,” the former Lille man claimed.
“You need to go out on a high so that people remember you for the right reasons."
Coach Antonio Conte has also been intransigent, claiming last month that Hazard 'had no price'.
@EdoDalmonte
