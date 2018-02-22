Report: Chelsea star Morata linked with shock Juventus return
08 April at 19:10Chelsea star Alvaro Morata has been linked with a shock return to his former club Juventus. According to Rai Sport, the Old Lady is considering signing the Spaniard in the summer in case Mario Mandzukic leaves the club.
The Croatia International is wanted by Fenerbache and Besiktas and according to several reports Juventus would be open to sell him for a fair offer in the summer.
The Italian broadcasters claim Morata is being monitored as a possible attacking reinforcement for the summer. Morata is on very good terms with everybody at the club and has never hidden his love for the bianconeri.
The Spaniard met his wife Alice Campello in Turin a few years ago and the couple would be open to make return to Italy.
Morata joined Chelsea from Real Madrid last summer and has scored 14 goals in 40 appearances with the Premier League giants so far this season.
