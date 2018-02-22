Report: Chelsea tell Real Madrid Hazard price-tag
04 April at 20:00Premier League giants Chelsea have named their price for Eden Hazard, who is a target for Real Madrid in the upcoming summer transfer window, London Evening Standard understands.
The 27-year-old Hazard has emerged as one of the Premier League's best players since his arrival from Lille back in the summer of 2012. He has impressed for the Blues this season, scoring eleven times and assisting thrice in 27 appearances in the Premier League.
A report from the London Evening Standard says that Real Madrid are deciding whether to make a move for Hazard or not and it is believed that Chelsea will demand a fee in excess of 100 million for the Belgium international.
The Blues are reluctant to let Hazard go, but the pressure on Real Madrid for signing a superstar player is massive considering their league position and how they haven't signed a Galactico star since the capture of James Rodriguez.
Chelsea still hope to agree a contract extension with Hazard and give him a salary upgrade from 200,000 pounds to 300,000 pounds, but an extension seems unlikely.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
