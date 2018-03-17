Report: Chelsea trio could miss out on World Cup
20 March at 21:39Chelsea stars Gary Cahill, David Luiz and Alvaro Morata could all be set to miss out on playing in the world cup for their respective countries.
England manager Gareth Southgate is reportedly concerned that the 32-year-old Cahill’s performances have undergone a downward spiral this season.
The ability of Eric Dier to play in defence means that Southgate could choose to sacrifice a place in his squad for an out-and-out centre back.
Brazil coach Tite has revealed that he has already decided on 15 out of the 23 players that he will take to this year’s world cup. These are Alisson, Daniel Alves, Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Miranda, Marcelo, Casemiro, Fernandinho, Renato Augusto, Willian, Paulinho, Coutinho, Neymar, Gabriel Jesus and Roberto Firmino.
It means that it is uncertain whether Luiz will be present in Russia.
The 25-year-old Morata was left out of the most recent Spain squad announced last week after failing to score in 2018 and he has been challenged by manager Julen Lopetegui to produce his best form.
