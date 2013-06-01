Report: Chinese club tests Las Palmas’ resolve over Spanish playmaker
11 February at 23:00According to the latest reports from La Provincia, Chinese Super League side Beijing Renhe could be set to take advantage of the fact their transfer market remains open by signing Las Palmas midfielder Jonathan Viera. Indeed, they have apparently offered La Union Deportivo a fee in the region of €22 million for their talismanic playmaker. Despite the fact the islanders would be unable to replace Viera due to the fact the window is closed in Europe, it would be hard for them to turn down such a significant sum of money.
The Chinese are willing to pay the 28-year-old €6 million per season, which is an incredible rise from the modest salary he is earning in Gran Canaria. They had previously been linked with a move for Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos, though these reports were later proved to be false and misleading, and it seems they will instead focus their efforts on securing a new midfielder ahead of their return to the top division.
(La Provincia)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
