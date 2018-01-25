An unexpected club has entered the race for Neymar, according to Marca.

Manchester City are also interested in the Paris Saint-Germain star, who is reportedly unhappy in the French capital.

Reports yesterday indicated that the Brazilian and his entourage did not take his recent booing at the hands of the Parc des Princes crowd, when he took a penalty that would have let Edinson Cavani become the club’s highest-ever scorer.

It is also believed that the Brazilian doesn’t like Ligue 1’s defensive nature, and the fact that the referees don’t punish defenders as much as O Ney would want.

The €222 million player was linked to Real Madrid, with Neymar’s father reportedly looking at property in the Spanish capital.

Yet according to Marca, City are willing to also join the race. The Mancunians have been linked to two players for €100 million total this winter,

@EdoDalmonte