According to Italian TV channel Top Calcio and it's director, Fabio Ravezzani, Conte has made it clear to Juventus that he would be willing to make a return to the Turin side. However, according to the same source, Juventus response was disappointing for the Italian manager, who expected at least a meeting with his former employers.

Juventus are only looking to get in negotiations for a new manager if Allegri decides to leave. With that said, they have set their eyes on a potential replacement, in the shape of Massimo Carrera, who currently is the manager of Spartak Moscow.

Carrera played for Juventus during his career as a player. In fact, he was also the assistant manager for the Bianconeri during 2012-2014.

Amid reports linking Allegri with a move from Juventus this summer, rumours have started to pile up on potential replacements. However, today perhaps the most fascinating report arrived, involving former Juventus manager Antonio Conte.