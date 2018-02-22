Report: Conte offers his services to Juventus
23 April at 21:32Amid reports linking Allegri with a move from Juventus this summer, rumours have started to pile up on potential replacements. However, today perhaps the most fascinating report arrived, involving former Juventus manager Antonio Conte.
According to Italian TV channel Top Calcio and it's director, Fabio Ravezzani, Conte has made it clear to Juventus that he would be willing to make a return to the Turin side. However, according to the same source, Juventus response was disappointing for the Italian manager, who expected at least a meeting with his former employers.
Juventus are only looking to get in negotiations for a new manager if Allegri decides to leave. With that said, they have set their eyes on a potential replacement, in the shape of Massimo Carrera, who currently is the manager of Spartak Moscow.
Carrera played for Juventus during his career as a player. In fact, he was also the assistant manager for the Bianconeri during 2012-2014.
