There could be a silver lining for Antonio Conte if Chelsea sack him. One worth €30 million, to be precise.

Sport (via Football in London) write that the former Juventus Coach and Premier League defending champion would be in for that huge payday if Roman Abramovich fires him.

Chelsea have been tempted to do this after he lost two games to Watford and Bournemouth, with a goal difference of seven goals to one.

The Pensioners have been linked to former Barcelona Coach Luis Enrique, who won the Champions League back in 2015 by beating Conte’s successor, Max Allegri, 3-1 in the final.

Conte looks to have earned a stay of execution, though he recently hinted that he was on thin ice.

"It's very difficult for me to transfer my thoughts," he said after the Watford loss.

"I hope that, tonight, for once you understand me. I'm not worried. I'm not worried about my job. I work every day, and I give 120%. Okay? If this is enough, it's okay. Otherwise, the club can take a different decision. But I'm not worried.”