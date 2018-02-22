Report: Conte to Napoli and Sarri to Chelsea?
30 April at 22:29Antonio Conte's Chelsea future is in heavy doubt as the Italian manager will likely be leaving the blues come summer time. Where will he go if he does leave? PSG were one team that was said to be interested but another one might be Napoli.
According to Napoli's official radio station (via Football Italia), it seems like Maurizio Sarri might join Chelsea as Antonio Conte might go the other way and join Napoli. De Laurentiis' club have had a terrific Serie A campaign but they will seemingly once again fail to finish first. Let's also not forget that Maurizio Sarri's contract will expire in 2020 but there is a clause that can be activated before May 31st which would allow him to leave for 8 million euros.
The same report states that Abramovich is very interested in Sarri as he would be ready to pay this clause. Sarri to Chelsea and Conte to Napoli? Time will tell as Inter Milan might be another team interested in Antonio Conte if they fail to make the UCL...
