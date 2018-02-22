Report: Contract talks between Man Utd and Inter target break down
24 February at 13:30According to the latest reports from RMC Sport, the long-term future of Manchester United striker Anthony Martial is in doubt. The Frenchman’s contract with the Red Devils expires in 2019, but negotiations over a renewal are currently at standstill.
Manager José Mourinho has never given the impression that he is totally convinced by what the 22-year-old can offer his side going forward. Indeed, the former Lyon and Monaco starlet has been deployed on the right flank recently so that Alexis Sánchez could be accommodated in his preferred wide left position.
However, given that talks initially broke down back in December and no new offer has been made since, it is sufficed to say there is a stalemate between the parties at the moment. With a divorce at the end of the season looking increasingly likely, could former suitors Inter make a timely swoop and bring him to Milan once the transfer window opens?
