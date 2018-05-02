Report: Courtois tells Chelsea he wants to leave for free
02 May at 14:25Thibaut Courtois has set his sights on joining Real Madrid on a free transfer in 2019 after informing Chelsea that he has decided against signing a new contract at Stamford Bridge.
The 25-year-old Belgium international has his family and daughter in the Spanish capital club. He spent three seasons at Atletico Madrid on loan before returning to his parent club, Chelsea in 2014.
It is believed that Courtois is “crazy” about returning to Madrid, making a switch to Real after the end of the next season.
“Courtois has told Chelsea that he is willing to continue for one more year and join Real Madrid on a free transfer. Chelsea, knowing that, will not have any choice but to sanction his transfer because he has told them that he will not renew in any way. He's crazy about coming to Madrid, as he has his daughter there,” José Ramón de la Morena told ‘The Transistor' of Onda Cero.
