Report: Criscito agrees Genoa transfer return
22 February at 11:10Domenico Criscito has agreed to make return to Genoa, Il Secolo XIX reports. According to the Genoa-based paper, the Serie A side have agreed to sign the player as a free agent at the end of the season.
Criscito, 31, is a product of the club’s academy. He made his senior debut with Genoa when he was only 16-year-old and has played 160 games with the Grifone in his career, scoring nine goals.
The versatile defender has also played for Juventus and is now contracted with Zenit.
According to Il Secolo XIX, Criscito has agreed to sign a four-year deal worth € 1.2 million-a-year. The player has also been offered a role in the club’s control room once his playing career will end. Genoa and Criscito had reached the same agreement in the summer but Zenit did not agree to sell the player for a low transfer fee.
Criscito is now ready to make return to Genoa in the summer.
Go to comments