Reports from Spanish daily ABC suggest that Cristiano Ronaldo is set to sign a new deal with Real Madrid soon.

Ronaldo turns 33 in two days and hasn’t been at his best this season, despite having won the his fifth Ballon D’or accolade last year. Ronaldo has scored only eight times in the La Liga this season and has found the back of the net only 20 times in all competitions, a downgrade from how things were last season.

ABC say that contrary to reports that there has been a breakdown of relationship between Ronaldo and Real Madrid, both parties are close to agreeing a new deal for the Portuguese forward, whose current deal expires in 2021. The new deal will make sure that the former Manchester United superstar earns around 30 million euros per season and comes close to the figure that the likes of Neymar and Lionel Messi earn at Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona currently.

It is said that Zinedine Zidane does not want to lose a player who is symbol for the Santiago Bernabeu based side, especially with the difficulties that the club is currently going through.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)