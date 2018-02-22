Report: Cruyff weighing up offers from England, Spain and Germany
28 March at 16:45According to the latest reports from Catalan sports newspaper Mundo Deportivo, Maccabi Tel Aviv coach Jordi Cruyff has decided to leave the Israeli club at the end of the season.
The 44-year-old has worked for Maccabi since 2012 though, until last year, he was in fact their sporting director and only recently took on the role of head coach.
He is reaping the benefits of a fine footballing education having played for both Barcelona and Manchester United, while he is of course the son of Dutch footballing legend Johan, who tragically passed away in March 2016.
Indeed, Jordi is said to be a very diligent student of the game and has earned a very fine reputation in his own right.
His organisational skills have been commended as second to none, which would go a long way to explaining why he is already weighing up offers from England, Spain and Germany before deciding what his next move should be.
